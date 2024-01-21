'Won't publicise': DK Shivakumar on BJP's demand for holiday on Jan 22 for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on Sunday made a pointed remark regarding the BJP's suggestion for a public holiday on January 22. Despite the BJP's call for a holiday to coincide with the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony at the newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shivakumar has defended the government's decision not to declare a public holiday, emphasizing that their devotion and religious practices are personal matters that should not be publicised.

"Our bhakti, our respect, our religion...we won't publicise that. Nobody has asked us this, but our ministers are doing pooja in temples. Our prayers will bear fruit. We are asking everyone to pray," the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said.

"Siddaramaiah has Rama in his name, I have Shiva in my name. Nobody has to teach us anything or pressurise us. We'll do our duty," he said.

This statement comes in the wake of the Congress party's substantial victory in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, where they secured over 135 seats. Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress president, has expressed a sense of dissatisfaction despite the win, urging party workers to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections rather than celebrating the current success. The BJP, which has previously shown dominance in Lok Sabha polls, particularly in 2019 when they won 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, acknowledged defeat in the 2023 Assembly election as Congress surged ahead.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, managed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has been a focal point of national attention. The temple, covering an area of 2.7 acres, will have its consecration attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, followed by the opening to the public the next day.

Notably, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not declared January 22 as a government holiday, aligning with Shivakumar's perspective on keeping religious observances private.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih and DK Shiva Kumar have confirmed their absence from the temple consecration event in Ayodhya. Responding to reporters, DK Shivakumar mentioned that the Congress High Command had not chosen to participate in the ceremony, alleging a selective approach by the BJP-ruled Centre in determining the attendees.

"They (BJP) are picking and choosing leaders. There are so many leaders and chief ministers in the country. It is not a private property. It is public property. Every religion and symbol does not belong to any individual," the Karnataka Deputy CM said.

Also Read: ‘Not an Indian aircraft’: Government rejects reports of its plane crashing in Afghanistan