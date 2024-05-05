Bajrang Punia suspended 'indefinitely' for not submitting urine sample: Report

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been suspended indefinitely by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). This could impact his chances of participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled for later this year.

Punia was unable to provide his urine sample during the selection trials in Sonepat on March 10. As a result, NADA issued an order suspending him from participating in future events, ANI quoted sources as saying.

"With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, Bajrang Punia has been immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter," read an official release from NADA dated April 23.

Meanwhile, Punia stated that he had questioned NADA officials about why they had brought expired testing kits during a previous out-of-competition test. He raised this concern when they came to collect samples from him during the trials in Sonipat in March.

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample (earlier) and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in time,” Bajrang posted on X.

Punia, along with several other top wrestlers such as Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh, accused former BJP MP and president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexual harassment.

Due to his suspension following the allegations, Punia, who won a bronze medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics, might be prevented from participating in the upcoming selection trials later this month. No Indian athlete has secured an Olympic quota yet in the 65kg category.

Sujeet Kalkal will represent India at the World Qualifiers starting in Istanbul on May 9.

The suspension notice was sent to the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) now-defunct ad hoc committee instead of the federation recognized by United World Wrestling (UWW).

Punia, who had previously raised concerns about expired dope-collecting kits in a video a few months ago, did not comply with the dope control officer's instructions, stating that NADA officials had not yet addressed his grievances.

As per the dope-collecting officer's report, Punia departed despite being informed that his refusal would lead to a warning for violating anti-doping regulations.

"Punia, surrounded by his supporters, continuously repeated his statement and immediately left the venue refusing to give a dope sample," the DCO stated in his report.

Punia was requested to provide a written explanation by May 7 for his refusal to submit required documentation and a urine sample.

"If you do accept the consequences, the case will be resolved without further disciplinary proceedings, subject to the right of appeal. If you disagree, the matter will be referred for adjudication to the anti-doping disciplinary panel," the letter stated.