Bangladesh quota protests: ‘Avoid non-essential travel’, says Indian High Commission amid escalating tension

Indian High Commission has issued an urgent advisory for Indian citizens and students in Bangladesh to avoid non-essential travel and minimise movement over the escalating unrest in the country.

The advisory was issued in response to recent violent clashes between students and police in Dhaka, following the Bangladeshi government’s decision to close all public and private universities.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Indian Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna have established 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals and students who require assistance.

The Indian government continues to monitor the situation and advises all citizens in Bangladesh to adhere to the travel advisory and reach out to the High Commission or Assistant High Commissions if they are in need of urgent assistance.

The protestors are demanding reform of the country’s quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

On July 18, protests intensified as students clashed with law enforcement in various locations across Dhaka. In Merul Badda, near Brac University, demonstrators blocked roads and engaged in violent confrontations with police, resulting in multiple injuries. Police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to significant traffic disruptions in the area, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The protestors also blocked the entrance to the Bashundhara Residential Area on Pragati Sarani and the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Jatrabari, severely affecting transportation and causing widespread inconvenience.

The protests, which began in response to perceived police brutality, have evolved into a broader demand for justice for those injured or killed in previous demonstrations, as well as a call for a violence-free campus and rational reform of the quota system, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The quota system has been a contentious issue in Bangladesh for years, with current demonstrations reflecting deep-seated frustrations over both the quota system and the response of law enforcement to peaceful student movements.

According to media reports, at least 6 persons including students were killed and over 400 people were injured.

