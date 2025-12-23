Bangladesh unrest: After Osman Hadi, another student leader attacked in Khulna

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, a divisional chief of the Bangladesh National Citizen Party (NCP), was attacked in Khulna on Monday, highlighting increased unrest in Bangladesh following the recent killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Dhaka. Sikdar was shot near Gazi Medical College Hospital while preparing for a scheduled rally, underscoring the tense atmosphere in the country.

The attack on Sikdar comes only days after the death of Hadi, a prominent youth leader whose killing triggered widespread protests in Dhaka. Hadi, known for his leadership in Bangladesh’s 2024 uprising, was shot on 12 December as he left a mosque in central Dhaka. He was subsequently airlifted to Singapore for treatment but died last Thursday.

NCP's joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu confirmed the attack on Sikdar, stating on Facebook, “Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar was shot a few minutes ago.” Sikdar is a resident of Sheikhpara Palli in Sonadanga and serves as a key organiser for the party's workers' wing.

Local police provided details on the incident, with Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge of Sonadanga Model Police Station, reporting, “miscreants opened fire at Motaleb, targeting his head around 11.45 am near Gazi Medical College Hospital in the city.” Sikdar was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors later confirmed that Sikdar is out of danger. Mondol added, “The bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side.”

Saif Nawaz, an NCP official from Khulna metropolitan unit, said, “The attack occurred while Sikdar was making preparations for a rally that was scheduled to begin shortly.” The timing of the assault has raised concerns about the safety of other party members amid ongoing demonstrations.

Following Hadi’s death, thousands of protesters gathered in Dhaka, demanding accountability. Officials noted that Hadi was a senior figure with Inqilab Mancha and an outspoken critic of the former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Reacting to Hadi’s killing, Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus described it as an “irreparable loss for the nation,” announced a day of mourning, and ordered special prayers nationwide.