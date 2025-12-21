Bangladesh violence: Indian suspends visa services in Chittagong till further orders

India has suspended visa operations in Chittagong until further notice after violent protests erupted across Bangladesh, culminating in an attack on the Indian Assistant High Commission in the port city.

The unrest follows the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered widespread demonstrations and attacks on media houses, cultural institutions, and political offices. A large crowd attempted to storm the Indian diplomatic office in Chittagong on Thursday, but were repelled by security forces.

“Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice,” the IVAC said on its website.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in anti-India protests, particularly in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chittagong. In Rajshahi, demonstrators marched to the Assistant Indian High Commission demanding the “repatriation of all the killers including Sheikh Hasina,” amid rising diplomatic tensions since her ouster last year.

Earlier in the week, India resumed visa services at its main centre in Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park after a brief suspension prompted by an anti-India rally.

The Indian mission in Sylhet has also ramped up security. “The enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure that no third party can exploit the situation,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told The Dhaka Tribune.

Amid heightened tensions following the death of youth leader Osman Hadi and threat against the Indian commissions, security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city. Earlier this week, protesters had attacked residence of India's deputy high commissioner in Chattogram.

India has temporarily shut down visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi in Bangladesh following anti-India protests, an official of the High Commission of India in Dhaka said on December 18.