Bank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain closed on key festivals like Holi, Eid; Check full list

Banks across India will remain closed for up to eight days in March 2025, excluding Sundays and second Saturdays. These holidays, based on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, vary by state and occasion, covering major festivals like Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, and regional observances.

List of bank holidays in March 2025

March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut – Banks in Mizoram will be closed for this traditional post-harvest festival.

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan & Attukal Pongala – Banks in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala will remain shut.

March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhulandi, Dol Jatra) – A public holiday in most states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland.

March 15 (Saturday): Holi in select states – States like Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur will observe Holi on this day.

March 22 (Saturday): Bihar Diwas – Banks in Bihar will be closed to mark the state's formation day.

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for this Islamic observance.

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – The final Friday of Ramadan will be a bank holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

March 31 (Monday): Eid-Ul-Fitr – Most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

Plan banking activities in advance

Since most of these holidays fall on weekdays, customers should plan their banking needs accordingly. While bank branches will be closed, digital banking services such as net banking, UPI, and ATMs will remain operational. It is advisable to check with local bank branches for any specific closures or changes.