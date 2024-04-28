'Baseless, untrue', MDH rejects claims of cancer-causing pesticide in its spices

MDH rejected the allegations of its products containing a cancer-causing pesticide and said the claims are “baseless, untrue and lack any substantiating evidence”.

The statement from the spice maker came days after Hong Kong and Singapore banned the sale of the two Indian spice brands in their countries - MDH and Everest, claiming that they detected the presence of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes.

“The allegations of the presence of ethylene oxide in our products is untrue and lack any substantiating evidence... Additionally, MDH has not received any communication from regulatory authorities of Singapore or Hong Kong. This reinforces the fact that the allegations against MDH are baseless, unsubstantiated, and not backed by any concrete evidence,” the MDH said in a statement on April 27, PTI reported.

“We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use Ethylene Oxide (ETO) at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices. We abides by health and safety standards, both domestically and internationally,” it said.

“MDH tagline 'Asli Masale Sach Sach, MDH MDH' and 'Real Spices of India' reflect our genuine commitment to providing authentic, high-quality spices to customers,” MDH added.

Spice makers MDH and Everest are now on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scanner after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

India's Spices Board said it will start mandatory testing of such consignments destined for these two countries. The board, under the commerce ministry, also said it is working with the exporters whose consignments have been recalled in order to find out the root cause and suggest corrective measures.

Thorough inspections at exporter facilities are underway to ensure adherence to regulatory standards, the board said. The Spices Board has held an industry consultation and put in systems to start mandatory ETO testing in spice consignments destined for Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Board is working with the exporters whose consignments have been recalled to ascertain the root cause of the issue and propose corrective measures," it added. It was reported that the recall was prompted by heightened scrutiny surrounding ETO, a sterilizing agent used in food materials.

Spices Board, as the regulatory authority overseeing export promotion of spices from India, is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spices meant for exports. "Upholding its commitment to food safety and quality, the board had established stringent protocols and guidelines for ETO residue," the Spices Board said in a statement.