'Be prepared to be ‘safa chatt’ in 2027...': Yogi Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a potshot at the Opposition INDIA bloc, predicting that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be defeated in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Adityanath questioned Rahul Gandhi's promise of Rs 1 lakh during the elections, asking, "There was Khata khat, khata khat in the elections... where did that promise to give Rs 1 lakh go?"

"Be prepared for SP to be ‘safa chatt’ in the 2027 assembly elections. Then we will ask Congress about the Rs 1 lakh promise," the CM said, as per news agency PTI.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won just 33 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with a surprising loss in Ayodhya. During the campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to reduce poverty by quickly transferring Rs 1 lakh into the account of one woman from a poor household.

Adityanath said, "...SP or Congress should not have this misconception that they will be able to deceive the public again and again through such schemes."

Yogi Adityanath said that some people who wanted to undermine the Constitution claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term, he would "end the Constitution."

"PM Modi has been in power for 10 years. No one has respected BR Ambedkar as much as he has. Panch Teerth has been built as Ambedkar's memorial," he said.

There were claims that reservations would be abolished. The Chief Minister alleged that during the SP’s tenure, Other Backward Classes did not receive the 27 percent reservation they were supposed to.