Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee falls, injures self while boarding helicopter in Durgapur

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell inside a helicopter in Durgapur, sustaining injuries.

Banerjee slipped while climbing the movable stairs to board a helicopter in Durgapur. She was about to take her seat inside the helicopter, which was waiting for her to board before taking off.

Mamata Banerjee sustained a minor injury but was promptly assisted by her security personnel. Despite the incident, she proceeded with her planned visit to Asansol.

In March, the 69-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo was hospitalized after a fall near her home in Kolkata. Footage depicted blood flowing from a deep cut on her forehead. She was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital.

In June 2023, Banerjee injured her leg when her helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather near Siliguri. She suffered ligament injuries to her left knee and hip joints.

Banerjee's brother, Kartik Banerjee, informed a Bengali news channel that the TMC leader suffered a cerebral concussion and had a deep cut on her forehead and nose, causing heavy bleeding. The hospital director, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, initially stated that Banerjee fell near her home due to a push from behind.