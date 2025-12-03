Microsoft outage: Bengaluru airport operations hit as 42 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers affected

Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were disrupted on Tuesday, with four flights delayed due to late arrivals and multiple cancellations impacting passengers through the day.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, cancelled several flights citing operational reasons. Data from December 3 shows the carrier recorded 42 cancellations in total, including 22 incoming flights and 20 outbound services.

As per media reports, arrivals from Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata and Lucknow were cancelled. Departures from Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad were among those affected. Moreover, 20 IndiGo flights were cancelled at the airport on December 2.

Commenting on the flight cancellations, the airline said that these occurred due to technological snags, airport congestion, and operational requirements.

"We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable," an airline spokesperson said.

Moreover, flight operations were also adversely impacted at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as check-in systems at various airports experienced disruptions due to a Microsoft Windows system outage.

At least four carriers -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express -- were impacted. Airlines resorted to manual check-in and boarding procedures to manage operations.

Delhi airport also posted an advisory on X and said that some domestic airlines were facing operational challenges, which could potentially lead to delays or schedule disruptions.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X at 7.40 am.

On December 2, three Air India Express flights from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nagpur were delayed due to technical glitches.

Meanwhile, Microsoft commented on media reports suggesting that alleged outages on Windows are impacting airport operations globally. "This is factually incorrect. No outages reported on Windows," Microsoft said in a statement.