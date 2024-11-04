Bengaluru: B.com student killed while partying at farmhouse, female friends filmed in swimming pool

A 21-year-old college student, Punith, was killed after three men allegedly attacked him with a wooden log at a farmhouse near Bengaluru.

According to PTI, Punith, a B.Com student, had gone to the farmhouse in Chikkenahalli with seven friends, including two women. Later that night, three men arrived at the farmhouse and began harassing Punith and his friends.

The three men reportedly filmed Punith's female friends while they were in the pool. When Punith tried to stop them, they attacked him with a wooden log, hitting him on the head. Punith was taken to the hospital, but he passed away from his injuries four days later. A friend of Punith's also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the three men involved.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man named Deven Mehta claimed a group of goons attacked him on a busy Bengaluru road. He shared videos and photos of the incident, stating that the attackers damaged his car and threatened both him and a woman inside the vehicle.

"My car was attacked by goons on crowded Bangalore streets at 7 pm while traffic police watched them break glasses, throw stones, and threaten us at Kudlu, despite a woman in the car," he wrote.

Mehta also alleged that a traffic police officer was present but didn’t step in to stop the attack. In response, Bengaluru City Police reached out on social media, asking him for details about the location and his contact information, assuring that they had alerted the relevant officers for action.