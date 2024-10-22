Bengaluru Building Collapse: 17 workers trapped as heavy rains trigger disaster

At least 17 workers are believed to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Hennur area on Tuesday. The collapse happened following heavy rains in the city. Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the rain will continue until October 24.

"17 people are feared trapped inside the building and rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies," a senior police officer stated according to a PTI report.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Severe waterlogging witnessed at Kendriya Vihar apartment in Yelahanka area of Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/02ueSx9j85 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the entire building collapsed, trapping people under the debris, according to a fire department official.

Bengaluru has recently experienced record-breaking rainfall, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting 186.2 mm of rain at the GKVK observatory as of 8:30 am on Sunday. This surpasses the previous 24-hour rainfall record of 178.9 mm set on October 1, 1997. The heavy downpour has severely impacted daily life, especially in northern parts of the city.

Areas like Yelahanka and Doddabommasandra Lake have been flooded, causing major waterlogging. In response, authorities have deployed five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for rescue and evacuation operations.

In Yelahanka, the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex faced severe flooding, with waist-deep water entering homes. Videos shared on social media show submerged vehicles and residents being rescued in small boats. This complex, once home to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, has been hit by flooding multiple times, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure in the area.

The flooding has caused major disruptions to daily life. Many residents are staying indoors, and essential travel has been severely affected, with people missing flights, trains, and buses. In the worst-hit areas, children have been unable to attend school due to the dangerous conditions.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar spoke to the media on Tuesday about the flooding situation in Bengaluru. He noted the challenges in many areas, drawing comparisons to issues in Dubai and Delhi, where Dubai has seen unexpected rain and Delhi is dealing with pollution. Shivakumar acknowledged that southern, western, and Mahadevapura zones were particularly affected, with areas like Basava Samithi Layout and Tata Nagar flooded. He also mentioned that the collapse of a lake embankment in Dasarahalli worsened the situation.