Bengaluru fridge murder horror: Suspect's big confession to mother about crime before committing suicide

Mukti Ranjan Rai, the primary suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, confessed to his mother about the crime just one day before taking his own life. According to sources from the Odisha police, Rai expressed his love for Mahalakshmi, but claimed she had threatened to implicate him in a kidnapping case.

On September 25, Rai was discovered hanging from a tree in Bhadrak district, Odisha, four days after Mahalakshmi's dismembered body was found in a refrigerator at a flat in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval neighbourhood. The victim, a 29-year-old woman who was married but living apart from her husband, was found in 59 pieces.

Following the murder, Rai returned to his home in Odisha after nearly three years and confided in his mother about the horrific act. Police reports indicate that he broke down in tears while revealing his actions, stating that he had invested a substantial amount of money in Mahalakshmi, but had grown frustrated with her behaviour.

Authorities also uncovered a suicide note at the scene, in which Rai reportedly confessed to the murder. 

Mahalakshmi and Rai were both employees at a Bengaluru mall, where they developed a friendship that evolved into a romantic relationship. However, tensions escalated as Mahalakshmi allegedly pressured Rai to marry her, leading to frequent arguments. 

Police have suggested that the murder occurred between September 2 and 3, with Mahalakshmi’s mother discovering her remains on September 21. 

Published on: Sep 27, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
