Bengaluru: Techie, wife commit suicide after killing children

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a family of four was discovered dead in their rented home. The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), a software consultant, his wife Rakhi (35), and their two children—5-year-old Anupriya and 2-year-old Priyansh.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the family had relocated to Bengaluru for Anup’s job with a private firm. Authorities are treating the case as a suspected murder-suicide and are conducting a detailed investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

On Monday morning, the family’s house help arrived for work but received no response despite repeated attempts to reach them. Concerned, the house help alerted neighbors, who subsequently informed the police. When authorities entered the home, they discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple and their two children.

Initial investigations, as reported by news agency IANS, suggest that Anup and Rakhi first poisoned their children before ending their own lives by hanging. Early findings indicate the couple may have been struggling emotionally, reportedly due to their elder child’s health condition. Their daughter, Anupriya, was a child with special needs, which, according to the house help, had been a source of significant stress for the parents.

According to the house help, the couple appeared happy and had even planned a trip to Pondicherry, with packing completed by Sunday. The family employed three staff members—two cooks and a caregiver for their children—each earning Rs 15,000 per month.

Authorities have not found a suicide note at the scene yet. A case has been registered, and the police are actively investigating the tragic incident's circumstances.