Bharat Bandh on Aug 21, 2024: Nationwide protests expected against SC's recent ruling on reservations, Check what's closed

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has declared a nationwide Bharat Bandh for tomorrow, August 21, in protest against the Supreme Court's recent ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). This call for a bandh has garnered backing from various SC/ST groups across Rajasthan, according to a report by Time of India.

In anticipation of potential unrest, police have been instructed to boost security measures throughout all districts. Director General of Police (DGP) UR Sahoo confirmed that additional directives have been issued to Superintendents of Police (SPs) to maintain law and order during the protest.

"We have requested our officials to conduct meetings with the groups initiating the bandh and market associations to promote better cooperation," DGP Sahoo stated in an interview with TOI.

Why a Bharat Bandh?

The trigger for the Bharat Bandh is the Supreme Court's recent decision, which permits states to establish sub-categories within SC and ST groups. The ruling aims to prioritise reservations for those deemed most in need, sparking significant debate across various sectors. The primary objective of the bandh is to contest the Supreme Court's decision and advocate for its reversal.

The protest is anticipated to receive support from numerous social and political organisations, with participants aiming to draw attention to what they deem an 'unfair' judicial ruling.

What's closed - Security Preparations

In light of concerns regarding potential violence during the bandh, senior police officials conducted a preparatory meeting via video conference, attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and top police personnel.

Western Uttar Pradesh has been designated as particularly sensitive, prompting heightened vigilance from law enforcement. Officials are implementing extensive safety measures to protect the public during the anticipated protests.

While public transport and many businesses typically suspend operations during such strikes, essential services, including ambulances, will remain functional to ensure public safety.