Bharat Tex - 2024: All about the global textile event to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate one the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country, Bharat Tex - 2024, today at Bharat Mandapam. The event will be organised from Monday to Thursday. The Bharat Tex - 2024 event will be inaugurated at 10:30 am on Monday.

Bharat Tex - 2024 will showcase India’s textile sector in all its glory as well as reaffirm the country’s position as a global textile powerhouse. The event is expected to witness the announcement and signing of over 50 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), investments and trade in the textiles sector and push up exports.

What is Bharat Tex - 2024?

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, Bharat Tex - 2024 has been organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Centre. It has been inspired by PM Modi’s 5F Vision and has a unified farm to foreign via fibre, fabric and fashion focus.

Bharat Tex - 2024 event will feature over 65 knowledge sessions with over 100 global panelists discussing various issues relevant to the sector.

There will be dedicated pavilions on sustainability and circularity; an 'Indi Haat'; fashion presentations on diverse themes such as Indian Textiles Heritage, sustainability, and global designs; as well as interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations at the event.

Global CEOs and policymakers are expected to participate at the Bharat Tex - 2024, along with over 3,500 exhibitors and 3,000 buyers from more than 100 countries, as well as over 40,000 business visitors, besides textiles students, weavers, artisans and textile workers.

