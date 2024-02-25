Modi's tourism push: After snorkelling in Lakshadweep, PM dives down to submerged city of Dwarka; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went underwater, in the deep sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience," he said in a tweet. "I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all." His visit to the submerged city is seen as a push for sea tourism.

In January this year, PM Modi visited Lakshadweep, an archipelago consisting of 36 islands. He shared pictures of him trying out snorkelling in Lakshadweep and added that early morning walks along its pristine beaches were "moments of pure bliss". "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," he said.

PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep brought the island into the spotlight, with some saying its beaches were better than those of Maldives.

In the Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said to address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu' which connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 Km. "Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 Km," he wrote.

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides. It has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

This bridge will ease transportation and significantly reduce the time of devotees travelling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. This iconic bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka.

