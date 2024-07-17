BJP CMs, Dy CMs to meet in July-end; PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to be present: Sources

A meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held in Delhi at the end of July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and JP Nadda will be present in the meeting, Aaj Tak reported citing sources.

In this meeting, discussions will be held on the results of the Lok Sabha elections as well as the feedback on the implementation of welfare schemes by the central and state governments. Coordination of the Centre with the state governments and BJP state organisations is also set to be a part of the agenda, sources added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BP chief Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh reached Delhi on Monday amid buzz that not all is well within the BJP's rank and file in the country's most populous state especially after the party's poor show in the general elections.

Maurya and Singh arrived in Delhi two days after the Uttar Pradesh BJP executive commitee meeting in Lucknow. In this meeting, Maurya said that party organisation was bigger than government. He added that all ministers, MLAs and public representatives should respect the party workers and take care of their dignity.

CM Yogi Adityanath said 'overconfidence' dented the BJP's scorecard in Lok Sabha polls. "The percentage of votes that BJP had in its favour in 2014 and subsequent elections, BJP has been successful in getting the same number of votes in 2024 as well, but shifting of votes and overconfidence have hurt our hopes," he said.

UP minister and BJP ally Sanjay Nishad questioned CM Yogi's policy of bulldozer use, saying that if this policy continues, who is going to vote for the party. Speaking to the media on Monday, Nishad said, "Uproot the poor, and they will uproot us in politics."

Moreover, an RSS-linked Marathi weekly in its latest issue attributed the BJP's disastrous performance in Maharashtra to its alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP as it caused much chagrin and dismay among the saffron party's workers.

It also said that the lack of communication between the party, its workers and the NDA government in the state also contributed to the BJP's monumental loss in the state.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)