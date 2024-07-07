Bhupender Yadav slams Congress, calls it a 'parasite' thriving on politics of negativity

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday criticized the Congress as a "parasite" thriving on negative politics. He called for BJP office-bearers to devise a new strategy to prevent societal divisions.

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party state unit working committee meeting in Bhopal, Yadav stated that despite spreading falsehoods about the Constitution and reservations, the public rejected Congress and reaffirmed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing him for a third consecutive term.

Analyzing the recent Lok Sabha election results, Yadav argued that the Congress won seats primarily in areas where it allied with INDIA bloc partners, not in direct contests with the BJP.

"They had conspired to defeat us through negative politics and tried to spread negativity after they failed to defeat us (BJP) due to good governance, welfare schemes of the government for the poor, and India becoming the world's fifth largest economy," Yadav said. He alleged the opposition played the "politics of unnecessary allegations." "They fabricated lies about crucial issues such as reservations and the Constitution. Despite these attempts, the country chose to re-elect the government led by Narendra Modi," he said.

Yadav also targeted Congress leaders, accusing them of attacking the Supreme Court when decisions did not favour them and fostering negativity about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission after facing defeats.

"When they couldn't find anything else after the NDA's victory, they began mocking the country's parliament and democracy. Parliament, a place for argument, discussion, and exchange of ideas, has been reduced to a stage for sloganeering and disruption," he said.

He urged BJP workers to increase public awareness to counter the opposition's negative tactics and uphold democratic values. The minister pointed out that Congress's recent victories were largely in regions where it formed alliances under the INDIA bloc, such as Tamil Nadu with DMK, Maharashtra with Sharad Yadav's NCP (SP), Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party, and Jharkhand with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

"In states where Congress had a direct fight with the BJP, they were nowhere to be seen. Congress is like a parasite with the politics of negativity. We need to understand this trick and counter it to prevent societal division and advance our vision of a developed India by moving forward with a new preparation," he told party members.

Yadav highlighted that the Congress suffered electoral setbacks in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, emphasizing that welfare schemes alone are not enough for electoral victories. He underscored the importance of governance with a positive image and a dedicated team of selfless workers, citing Madhya Pradesh as an example where the government has been elected five times.