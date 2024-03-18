Big EC crackdown: Bengal DGP, home secretaries of six states removed ahead of LS polls 2024

Days after releasing the election date, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday removed West Bengal's Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar. The top is considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The EC has also ordered the removal of the home secretary in six states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The action is taken to provide a level playing field in the parliamentary elections beginning April 19.

On Saturday, when the election schedule was announced, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the poll body had issued strict directions to DMs & SPs to ensure a level playing field. He also said that accountability will start from district heads

The commission has also removed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners. It has also removed Secretary GAD Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh who are holding charge in respective CM’s Office.

Earlier this month, the EC directed all the district magistrates and superintendents of police to take strong action against officials, who are indulging in favouritism. The CEC said directions had been issued to all the DMs and SPs to ensure level playing field for all the political parties, and to take strong action against those officials indulging in favouritism.

"Ensure impartiality with junior officials working at cutting-edge level for a level-playing field. All the DEOs (District Election Officers) have been asked to immediately act on the complaint lodged by the political parties," Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.