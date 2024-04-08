'Biggest Tragedy of Kerala': Mohandas Pai on why educated youth leaving God's own country

Former Infosys CFO and chairman of Aarin Capital, Mohandas Pai, expressed concern over the exodus of educated youth from Kerala, labeling it as the state's "biggest tragedy." In a post on X, Pai highlighted the need for significant reforms in Kerala's policies to attract industries, services, and create job opportunities for its youth. His comments came in response to a post by Anil K Antony, BJP National Secretary, who emphasized the need to address the current political dynamics and lack of opportunities driving the youth to leave the state.

"This is the Biggest Tragedy of Kerala. Educated youth in large nos are leaving Kerala. Govt is fiddling and pushing bad policies. How can any state develop if it loses its youth? Kerala need big reforms, welcome industry and services,create ease of business, create jobs," Pai wrote on X.

This is the Biggest Tragedy of Kerala. Educated youth in large nos are leaving Kerala. Govt is fiddling and pushing bad policies. How can any state develop if it loses its youth? Kerala need big reforms, welcome industry and services,create ease of business, create jobs https://t.co/5gwxR0xiZZ — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 8, 2024

Antony's long post on X specifically referenced a question posed by a student from the Kottayam Institute of Technology and Science, highlighting the increasing number of empty homes and the youth migration problem in Kerala. He called upon the people of Pathanamthitta to work together to build a "New Kerala," promising that if the BJP is given a chance, it will create numerous opportunities for the youth.

Antony pledged to address the travel issues faced by Pathanamthitta residents and attract companies by improving basic infrastructure. He cited the success of startups in India, which currently number around 1.25 lakh and employ over 12 lakh individuals, as evidence of the potential for job creation. He emphasized the importance of startups in fostering economic growth and positioning India as a global power, similar to the United States and Israel.

A question posed by a student of Kottayam Institute of Technology and Science is very pertinent. Due to the current political dynamics and lack of opportunities in Kerala, youths are fleeing the state in large numbers.The number of empty homes are increasing. I have only one… pic.twitter.com/g9IzeMWrRV — Anil K Antony (Modiyude Kudumbam) (@anilkantony) April 7, 2024

"A question posed by a student of Kottayam Institute of Technology and Science is very pertinent. Due to the current political dynamics and lack of opportunities in Kerala, youths are fleeing the state in large numbers.The number of empty homes are increasing. I have only one thing to say to the people of Pathanamthitta, especially to the youth here, let's build New Kerala together. If @BJP4Keralam is given a chance, many opportunities will be created here for the youth. I will bring a permanent solution to the travel woes of Pathanamthitta once and for all. A large number of companies will be attracted here when basic infrastructure is improved. Almost 1.25 lakh start ups exists in India today which creates employment opportunities for over 12 lakh youngsters like you. The unique point of start ups is that it is a representation of aspirational India. It creates a large number of jobs," Antony wrote on X.

Antony concluded by assuring the youth of Kerala, particularly those from Pathanamthitta, that they would play a crucial role in India's economic development. He pledged to ensure that by 2047, when India becomes a developed country, the youth of Pathanamthitta would be integral to the nation-building process.

"If today countries like United States and Israel are global powers it is due to the strength of their start ups. This is our commitment. It is also an example of the assurance that if you have an idea we will make you future business leaders. Only through #ModiKiGaurantee can we realize the dreams and aspirations of lakhs of youths in Kerala. I can assure you that in the coming days the youth of Kerala and Pathanamthitta in particular will lead our country's economy. I will ensure that when India becomes a developed country by 2047, the youth of Pathanamthitta will be vital links in our nation building," he concluded the post.