Bihar CM Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi, urges Vande Bharat between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the introduction of a Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. He highlighted that the train service would greatly benefit pilgrims traveling from Ayodhya to Punoura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, in Sitamarhi.

In his letter, Nitish emphasised the religious significance of both Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Punoura Dham, and also urged the Prime Minister to expedite the construction of the Ram-Janaki Marg connecting the two locations.

Kumar, a key ally in the NDA government in the Centre, congratulated the prime minister for the construction of the "magnificent" temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and for the efforts made in the development of the sacred city. "It brings me immense joy to inform you that Punoura Dham, located in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, is renowned as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. Just as Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds immense religious significance, so does Punoura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita."

The Bihar government has decided to acquire 50 acres of land for the expansion and beautification of the temple complex dedicated to Goddess Sita at Punoura Dham, the chief minister said, adding that he was pleased to note that the Centre was working on the construction of the Ram-Janaki Marg connecting Ayodhya to Sitamarhi. "Once completed, this route will make it easier for pilgrims to visit both Ayodhya and Punoura Dham. I kindly request that the concerned ministry be directed to expedite the completion of this important project."

"Furthermore, the Government of India has undertaken several commendable initiatives in recent times to enhance rail connectivity, including the introduction of Vande Bharat trains. Bihar has greatly benefited from these developments, for which I extend my special thanks to you. Improved rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi would greatly facilitate pilgrims. Therefore, I request that the Railway Ministry be directed to consider the introduction of a Vande Bharat train service between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi," he added.