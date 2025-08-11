Bihar elections 2025: After 'Donald Trump' in Samastipur, Cat Kumar's residential certificate application surfaces from Rohtas

A case of unusual identity fraud has been reported in Bihar’s Rohtas district, where an application was submitted to obtain a residential certificate in the name of a cat. The applicant was listed as Cat Kumar, with Catty Boss named as the father and Catiya Devi as the mother.

After the matter came to light, Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh instructed Revenue Officer Kaushal Patel to register a case against unknown persons at the Nasriganj police station. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

🚨 A residential certificate in the name of a cat. The applicant's name is Cat Kumar, with Catty Boss as the father and Catiya Devi as the mother in Rohtas, Bihar. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/4fW8eSrteu — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 11, 2025

Just days earlier, a similar case emerged in Patna district, where a government residence certificate was actually issued in the name of a dog. Processed through the RTPS (Right to Public Service) portal from the Masaurhi zone, the certificate named the applicant as Dog Babu, with Kutta Babu and Kutiya Devi listed as the father and mother.

It carried a valid certificate number (BRCCO/2025/15933581), a passport-sized photo of a golden retriever, and the digital signature of a revenue official.

Around the same time, in Bihar's Samastipur, a fake residential certificate was issued in the name of US President Donald Trump. The application, submitted online on July 29 from Mohiuddinnagar block, used Trump’s name and photograph, along with a forged Aadhaar number and a local address.

Officials flagged it during verification, pointing to clear tampering in the photo, barcode, and other details. The Circle Officer promptly rejected the form and filed a complaint with the local cyber police station.

A few weeks ago, another fake application was filed in East Champaran under the name Sonalika Tractor. These incidents prompted inquiries, leading to departmental action against two officials responsible for oversight.

The Rohtas case has been registered under charges of obstruction of government work, with further allegations to be added after arrests are made.

Under the Bihar Right to Public Service Act, residents can apply online for certificates, which are issued only after verification by the concerned official. Experts point out that since the electoral roll revision began in Bihar, there has been a spike in residential certificate applications—likely because the document is one of the 11 accepted by the Election Commission for voter registration.