Bihar elections 2025: EC releases names of 65 lakh voters deleted from voter list during SIR

The Election Commission (EC) has released the names of 65 lakh people removed from the draft voter list in Bihar under its special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The step comes after the Supreme Court directed the EC to make voter deletion details public by Tuesday and file a compliance report by Friday.

Lists of ‘ASD’ (Absentee, Shifted, Dead) voters are being displayed at polling booths in districts like Rohtas, Begusarai and Arwal, news agency PTI reported.

The development came after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar defended the ongoing revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

In the press conference, Kumar said it was aimed at fixing errors in voter lists and dismissed allegations of “vote chori” as baseless. His remarks came as the INDIA bloc launched its ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate the process.

Kumar further said: “It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar… 15 days are still remaining.”

Kumar also emphasised that the exercise was transparent and open to scrutiny. “Doors of the Election Commission are open to everyone, and booth-level officers and agents are working together in a transparent manner,” he said, urging parties to file claims and objections within the next 15 days.

Calling allegations of “vote chori” baseless, he added: “More than one crore employees are engaged in the election exercise. Can vote chori happen in such a transparent process?”

The CEC also underlined that the EC treats all parties equally. Kumar pointed that migration and duplicate voter cards made the revision necessary. “It is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste. It is EC’s legal duty to correct voter lists before every election,” he said.