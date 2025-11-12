Voting for both phases of the Bihar assembly elections is over as a total of 7.43 crore voters exercised their right to franchise on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025.

As per the Axis-My India exit poll, the ruling alliance is likely to secure a clear majority. The NDA is likely to win on 121-141 seats, whereas the Mahagathbandhan is likely to secure victory on around 98-118 seats. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), on the other hand, is likely to get only 0-2 seats, whereas others are expected to win 1-7 seats.

Advertisement

The exit poll gave a vote share of 43 per cent to the NDA and 41 per cent to the Mahagathbandhan. The exit poll also gave a 4 per cent vote share to Jan Suraaj and 12 per cent to others.

Bihar assembly elections 2025: What other exit polls are saying?

Polling agency NDA Mahagathbandhan Jan Suraaj Party Others Axis-My India 121-141 98-118 0-2 1-7 Today's Chanakya 160 (+/-12) 77 (+/12 seats) NA 6 (+/-3 seats) People's Insight 133-148 87-102 0-2 3-6 Peoples Pulse 133-159 75-101 0-5 2-8 MATRIZE-IANS 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 NDTV Poll of Polls 148 88 2 5 ABP News 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 Times Now-JVC 135-150 88-103 NA 3-7 Dainik Bhaskar 145-160 73-91 0 5-10 Chanakya Strategies 130-138 100-108 NA 3-5 P-Marq 147-167 80-98 1-4 0-3 Polstrat 133-148 87-102 NA 3-5 DV Research 137-152 83-98 0-4 NA

Bihar assembly elections: This pollster predicted a clean sweep for the NDA

Today's Chanakya, on the other hand, said that the NDA is likely to win 160 seats, whereas the Mahagathbandhan may bag 77 seats to become the distant second, with a margin of 12 seats on either side. Others, however, are likely to win on 6 seats, with a margin of 3 seats on either side.

Advertisement

Today's Chanakya, on the other hand, gave a 6 per cent edge to the NDA. The NDA is projected to win with a vote share of 44 per cent, whereas the Mahagathbandhan and others are likely to garner a vote share of 38 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

Bihar assembly elections 2025: Region-wise predictions

Region Total seats NDA Mahagathbandhan Jan Suraaj Party Others Seemanchal 24 8 15 1 0 Champaran 21 12 9 0 0 Kosi 31 16 15 0 0 Bhojpur 49 27 21 0 1 Mithilanchal 58 32 25 0 1 Magadh 60 35 25 0 0

Bihar election voter turnout

Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.90%, up 9.6 points from 2020, in the just-concluded Assembly polls. Ten districts, including Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, crossed 70% turnout, most being NDA strongholds.

However, Katihar (78.84%), Kishanganj (78.15%), and Purnea (76.14%) in the Seemanchal region—Mahagathbandhan bastions with large Muslim populations—topped the list.

In phase one, 65.09% of 3.75 crore voters cast ballots across 121 constituencies. On Tuesday, 3.70 crore voters decided the fate of 1,302 candidates. Counting is scheduled for Friday.