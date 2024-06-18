Bihar: Portion of bridge built over Bakra river collapses in Araria; Watch video

A bridge in Bihar's Araria district succumbed to pressure on Tuesday, sending a portion of it crashing into the Bakra river. The bridge cost 12 crores to build and was washed away before its inauguration.

According to IANS, the Padariya bridge, connecting Araria's Sikhti and Kursakatta blocks, was built for 12 crores.

#WATCH | Bihar | A portion of a bridge over the Bakra River has collapsed in Araria pic.twitter.com/stjDO2Xkq3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar says, "The bridge has collapsed due to negligence by the construction company's owner. We demand that the administration should conduct an investigation. "

Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV criticized the JD(U) and BJP coalition government in Bihar, saying, "The bridge from the double engine government was washed away even before its inauguration... the pictures are from Araria in Bihar."

Locals claim the bridge was built with low-cost materials. After the collapse, the construction team and the administration arrived at the scene.

The bridge was built by the district's rural works department. This isn't the first time a bridge has collapsed in Bihar. In 2023, a bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Sultanganj. Another bridge over the Kosi river in Supaul town collapsed in March 2024, resulting in the death of a worker.

