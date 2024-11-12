'BJP lost seats wherever...': Sharad Pawar's direct attack on PM Modi as fight heats up for Maharashtra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar took a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the BJP lost 10-12 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra where the Prime Minister had campaigned extensively. On Tuesday, Modi addressed rallies in Chimur (Chandrapur district), Solapur, and Pune.

"It is the right of the prime minister to address election rallies. There is no need to pay much attention to it,” Pawar told reporters. “But keep one thing in mind, the prime minister addressed 16 rallies during the Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP lost 10-12 seats where he addressed rallies. So, let him come,” added the seasoned leader, in response to a question about Modi’s campaign schedule.

In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP’s seat count in Maharashtra dropped significantly, down to nine from 23 in 2019.

Pawar also brushed aside allegations from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who accused him of promoting caste-based politics. “He (Thackeray) gets importance for a few months ahead of elections. So, I don’t take him seriously,” said Pawar.

The NCP supremo further criticised senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, who was recently caught on camera kicking a supporter, stating that the treatment of BJP party workers was evident for all to see.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition, is gearing up for a tough battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.