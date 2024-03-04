scorecardresearch
BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP 

JP Nadda's resignation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

BJP National President JP Nadda BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda has resigned from his position as Rajya Sabha MP. His resignation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Nadda was Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh. 

Nadda resigned from his Himachal Pradesh seat after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, officials told news agency PTI. 

Nadda, who served as the Union Health Minister from 2014 to 2019, became BJP's National President on January 20, 2020.  He has also served as an MLA from Bilaspur from 1993 to 2003 and then from 2007 to 2012.

Nadda's resignation comes just days after the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in April-May. In the first list, the saffron party fielded many Rajya MPs to contest for the Lok Sabha. 

Among the Rajya Sabha MPs who have been fielded for Lok Sabha are Mansukh Mandaviya and  Jyotiraditya Scindia.  

Nadda started as the BJP working president in 2019 when then party chief Amit Shah became a Union minister. Nadda took up the full-time party presidency in 2020. In January 2023, Nadda's tenure as national president was extended till June 2024. "The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024," Amit Shah announced.   

Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 8:34 PM IST
