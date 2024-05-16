'BJP should not publicise this incident': Swati Maliwal reacts for the first time after 'assault' at Kejriwal's residence

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in her first reaction following the alleged assault on her at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, said that the last few days were difficult for her.

Maliwal said she hopes “appropriate action will be taken. “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken,” she said.

She further wrote on X: “The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. A special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.”

Earlier in the day, a team of the Delhi Police visited Maliwal's residence to record her statement in connection with the alleged assault on her by Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.

The AAP MP has filed a written complaint over the assault by Bibhav Kumar, and said she hopes "appropriate action" will be taken.

The police team, led by an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer, spent nearly four hours seeking details from the Rajya Sabha MP, a source told India Today earlier in the day.

A day after Maliwal levelled charges against Kejriwal's aide, AAP confirmed the allegations and stated that Kejriwal has directed stern action to be taken in the matter. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, at a press conference, also said that the incident involving Maliwal was "highly condemnable".

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear before the agency on Friday at 11 AM for a hearing. However, Arvind Kejriwal has not commented on the matter, which has stirred significant controversy. Kumar is viewed as a key figure in the Chief Minister's office.