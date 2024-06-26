'BJP stooges trying to break Akali Dal': Harsimrat Kaur plays down rebellion against Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday sought to play down the rebellion within the party against Sukhbir Badal, saying only a handful of leaders want a change in the leadership. She, however, levelled serious allegations against the BJP, saying it wanted to break the Akali Dal.

The BJP and Akali Dal have been in alliance in the past, but they split over now-scrapped farm laws. It was the Akali Dal that snapped ties with the BJP.

"The entire Shiromani Akali Dal is united and is standing with Sukhbir Badal," Harsimrat Kaur said. "Some of the stooges of the BJP are trying to break SAD. They want to do the same as they did in Maharashtra. The SAD is united and they (rebel leaders) will fail," the former central minister said.

Out of the 117 leaders, she added, only 5 leaders were against Sukhbir Badal while 112 leaders were standing with the party and Sukhbir Badal. Kaur claimed that these five leaders are working on the instructions of the BJP.

#WATCH | Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal says, "The entire Shiromani Akali Dal is united and is standing with Sukhbir Badal. Some of the stooges of the BJP are trying to break SAD. They want to do the same as they did in Maharashtra. SAD is united and they are going… pic.twitter.com/veH0RD9egI — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

India Today reported that a section of senior leaders skipped a meeting called by party president Sukhbir Badal in Chandigarh and held a separate meeting in Jalandhar.

Addressing a press conference after meeting in Jalandhar, the rebel leaders said a change was necessary in the party following the SAD's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference after their meeting, the rebel leaders said a change was necessary in the party following the Akali Dal's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Akali Dal suffered a massive setback as its vote share dropped from 27.45 per cent in 2019 to 14.34 per cent, lower than the BJP's 18.56 per cent. The SAD could win only 1 seat, down from 2 in 2019.

Among the leaders demanding change in the leadership are Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikander Singh Maluka, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, and Sarwan Singh Phillaur. They also announced that a 'SAD bachao' movement would be launched next month. "It was discussed seriously as to why Akali Dal has become so weak... We have fallen from the sky to the ground. A change in the party is necessary," said Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Another rebel leader, Bibi Jagir Kaur, accused Sukhbir Singh Badal of never listening to party leaders. "All supporters of SAD are worried about how to rise back from the situation we are in. We have tried to speak to the party chief (Sukhbir Singh Badal) but he never listens to us. He does not try to rectify the shortcomings," Kaur was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We are worried about why the people of Punjab are not accepting us... We will go to the Akal Takht Sahib on July 1 and ask for forgiveness for the losses that occurred because of our silence," she further said.

(With inputs from Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu)




