'BJP stopped supply of Yamuna water to Delhi': AAP accuses Haryana government

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to create a water crisis in Delhi and stop the water supply to the national capital through its Haryana government. Atishi said that the matter came to light when they received complaints of water shortage even from those places where this wasn't an issue before.

She said that the AAP government in Delhi would write to the Haryana government today itself. Marlena added that if there is no action on their part, the AAP government will move the Supreme Court. The Delhi minister noted that the Yamuna level remains mostly at 674 feet at Wazirabad but it was 671.6 feet on May 11.

"The Yamuna level mostly remains at 674 feet at Wazirabad and even when it is at the lowest it remains at 672 feet. But on May 11, it was at 671.6 feet and remained at that level for three days. On May 14 and 15, it was at 671.9 feet and then on May 16 it came down to 671.3 feet and then it further declined to 671 feet in the subsequent three days,” Atishi said.

"On May 21, maybe for the first time in history, Yamuna's water level came down to 670.9 feet," she added. She claimed the BJP is doing this to 'tarnish the image of the AAP government' and to bother the people of Delhi.

She also said that the BJP was hatching conspiracies to target AAP ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced. Atishi said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested so that the AAP could not campaign in the polls.

She further claimed that after Kejriwal came out on interim bail, the BJP allegedly used AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame him but even that did not work out. "They raked up the old issue of foreign funding to the party and now through their Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi," Atishi said at a press conference.