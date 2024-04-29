'BJP will not let Congress even touch CAA': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP will never permit the Congress to even consider touching the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Shah dismissed the concerns raised by the Opposition regarding the Constitution as a "false narrative." He affirmed that the Narendra Modi government has no plans to alter the Constitution or abolish reservation rights for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

Addressing an election rally at Akola in Vidarbha region, Shah said, “Congress party says it will scrap the CAA. However, as long as the BJP is around, it will not let the Congress even touch the CAA.”

Akola, where BJP has nominated Anup Dhotre as its candidate, is scheduled for polls on April 26th.

During the election rally, Shah asked the assembled crowd if they were prepared to re-elect Modi for a third term as PM and secure over 400 seats for the NDA.

Shah directed his criticism towards the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, stating that Uddhav Thackeray, leading Shiv Sena (UBT), prioritizes his son Aaditya Thackeray's interests. He also accused NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar of neglecting Maharashtra during his ten-year tenure as Union minister in the UPA government.

Shah firmly stated that the MVA won't benefit Maharashtra. He brushed aside concerns raised by the Opposition regarding the Constitution, affirming that the Modi government has no intention of altering it. He described the notion as a false narrative created by BJP's rivals.

“The Modi government used the majority mandate in Parliament to abrogate Article 370. The Centre used its majority to address the terrorism and make India stronger and secure. The practice of instant triple talaq was brought to an end. The false narratives of opposition are attempts to mislead people. But it won’t work,” he added.

Shah mentioned that Congress attempted to hinder the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, PM Modi's unwavering resolve ensured the temple's magnificent completion despite these obstacles.

He likened PM Modi's efforts for India's development and progress to the annual Kavad Yatra observed by worshippers of Lord Shiva in Akola.

Encouraging the public to provide a substantial mandate to secure a third term for Modi, the Union minister emphasized the importance of the abrogation of Article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the nation.

“The Congress, for past seven decades, retained Article 370 like an ‘illegitimate child’. The people are happy with Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370,” he said.

Shah accused the UPA government, in which Sharad Pawar was an alliance partner, of failing to effectively address terrorism from Pakistan. In contrast, he highlighted BJP's response to the Pulwama and Uri attacks, emphasizing the bold message sent through surgical strikes.