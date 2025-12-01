'BJP's 11 years a dark age for ASI': Ex-regional director slams halted excavations, neglect of cultural heritage

Former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regional director KK Muhammed has described the last eleven years under the BJP government as a "dark age" for the country's premier heritage body. He accused the Centre of neglecting conservation, delaying critical excavations and failing to protect India's cultural legacy.

Speaking to India Today, the veteran archaeologist said the expectations he and others had from the government on cultural preservation "did not materialise".

"We all expected a lot from the BJP government when it came to power. So, we thought there would be a kind of...the protection would be more from the side of these people, and they would be taking a lot of interest in culture, but it was not like that," he said. "We call it the dark age of the period of the BJP for the last 11 years. It is the dark age of the Archaeological Survey of India."

Pressed on why he believes this has happened, Muhammed pointed to stalled conservation work, including at the Bateshwar temple complex in Chambal, where he had previously overseen a major restoration effort.

"For example, my own Bateshwar temple, where I had worked. Along with the Chambal decoits there we have been able to reconstruct near about 90 temples. But during the BJP's 11 years, only 10 temples were reconstructed, and that too after trying a lot. I had to do a lot of exercise for that, otherwise even that would not have happened."

He also criticised the government for halting significant excavations across several sites, including Delhi's Purana Qila. "Purana Qila excavation should have continued. Dr Vasant Kumar Swarnkar was excavating it. He has not got the permission for that. That should have been done," Muhammed said. "And similarly, excavations in various other parts also. It should have been taken up by the government, but they are not."

According to him, the ruling party's claim of being the "real owners of culture" has contributed to an atmosphere where oversight and criticism are weakened. "Because they claim that they are the real owners of the culture, but that is not so," he said. He, however, acknowledged that at various places the work was happening, which was not the case during the Congress period.