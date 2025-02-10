BJP’s Nishikant Dubey demands govt probe into USAID-funded organisations in India

BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded a government probe into organisations funded by USAID in India. He alleged that most of these outfits worked to create unrest in the country and had links with the Congress party.

Dubey claimed that USAID funded organisations carried out protests against the Agniveer initiative of the government, backed caste census and supported naxalism in the country.

Several Congress members protested Dubey’s remarks and sought to raise a point of order in the Lok Sabha. They were disallowed by presiding officer Sandhy Ray who said such provisions do not apply to Zero Hour proceedings.

Dubey stated that US President Donald Trump has shut down USAID which spent money only to bring down governments all over the world.

Trump had, meanwhile, expressed uncertainty over the future of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), indicating that the State Department might take over its remaining funding. This suggests some USAID staff might be transferred to the State Department.

The Trump administration plans to retain 611 essential workers at USAID, according to a notice sent to employees last week. Initially, the administration had intended to keep fewer than 300 staff out of the agency's global workforce of over 10,000.

USAID has been a focal point of a government reduction initiative led by billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk since President Trump took office on January 20. However, a lawsuit filed last week aims to halt the administration's aggressive dismantling of the agency, which is responsible for distributing humanitarian aid globally.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary and eventually permanent court order to restore USAID's funding, reopen its offices, and prevent further orders to dissolve it. The dismantling of USAID is part of a broader proposed buyout, as Trump and Musk exert pressure on federal workers to vacate their positions, marking an unprecedented effort to revamp the federal government.

