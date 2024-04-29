Bomb threat emails shoot up security measures at Jaipur, Nagpur, and Goa Airports

Airports in Jaipur, Kanpur, and Goa received bomb threat emails on Monday, leading authorities to enhance security measures and conduct thorough search operations. Police believe the emails are likely hoaxes, and efforts are underway to locate the sender.

This incident occurred two days after multiple airports received similar emails, which were later determined to be hoaxes.

Goa's Dabolim airport received the email through their official email account. After airport authorities lodged a complaint, the police and bomb squad conducted a search operation.

"We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, flight operations are unaffected," airport director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said.

This morning, the Airport Director of Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan also received the email. After conducting a search operation, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

"We are collaborating with our counterparts in different states to track down the accused involved in the case. The technical cell of the city police is also actively investigating the matter," an official said.

Following the threat, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Airport also increased security measures. On April 26, several airports, including Kolkata and Jaipur, received the threat. Various agencies conducted extensive searches, leading to the arrest of one individual by the Mumbai Police.