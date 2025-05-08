'Boycott Baku, why fund adversary?': Azerbaijan blasted for siding with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

A sharp backlash erupted online after Azerbaijan condemned India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, with Indian entrepreneurs, financial analysts, and social media users calling for a boycott of tourism to Baku and Turkey.

"No more Baku visits please," entrepreneur Alok Jain urged Indians. "In 2024, Azerbaijan witnessed a significant surge in Indian tourists, with arrivals reaching 243,589. Show them the power of Indian tourists now!"

The calls for 'Boycott Baku' trended after Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised India's counter-terror operation under Operation Sindoor.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey also condemned the Indian strikes, further fuelling online outrage. Many users began urging fellow Indians to reconsider their travel plans and economic engagement with nations seen as aligning with Pakistan.

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO at Complete Circle, pointed out that 2.5 lakh Indians travelled to Baku (Azerbaijan) and 2.75 lakh to Turkey. "Just remember this while planning your next travel. There are better places in India and globe. Also let’s try n reduce Chinese products as much as viable/possible over time. Let’s do our bit!!"

2.5 lac Indians travelled to Baku ( Azerbaijan)



2.75 lac Indians to Turkey…



Just remember this while planning your next travel.. there are better places in India and globe.



Also let’s try n reduce Chinese products as much as viable/possible over time.



Let’s do our bit!! — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) May 7, 2025

Financial analyst Anant Ladha echoed the sentiment, saying: "Azerbaijan (BAKU) and Turkey should now see India’s Power. We should ban these locations from our holidays. Do you agree?"

Rakesh Pujara, Managing Partner at Compounding Wealth Advisors, was more direct: "Azerbaijan (BAKU) and Turkey should be deleted from leisure travel of all Indians. Why Fund enemies?"

A social media user noted that in 2024 alone, “2.4 lakh Indians visited Azerbaijan and 3.3 lakh went to Turkey, two Islamic nations that have openly and predictably sided with Pakistan. I see no reason why any patriotic Indian should spend their money there.”

Suggesting alternatives, the same user added, “Instead, consider visiting their regional rivals, Armenia and Greece, countries that have shown genuine support and friendship toward India. Let’s reward our allies, not our adversaries.”

In 2024, 2.4 lakh Indians visited Azerbaijan and 3.3 lakh went to Turkey, two Islamic nations that have openly and predictably sided with Pakistan.



I see no reason why any patriotic Indian should spend their money there.



Instead, consider visiting their regional rivals, Armenia… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 8, 2025

Author R Jagannathan also weighed in: "We should avoid going to Turkey. Try Greece. Indigo should extricate itself from ties to Turkish Airlines just as the Tatas managed to avoid appointing a Turk as head of AIR INDIA. I shudder to think what could have happened if a Turk headed the privatised national airline."

We should avoid going to Turkey. Try Geece. Indigo should extricate itself from ties to Turkish Airlines just as the Tatas managed to avoid appointing a Turk as head of AIR INDIA. I shudder to think what could have happened if a Turk headed the privatised national airline https://t.co/lWXioTLV9K — R Jagannathan (@TheJaggi) May 8, 2025

As part of Op Sindoor, the Indian Air Force carried out coordinated precision strikes on nine high-value terror sites across Pakistan and PoK. The sites included Lashkar-e-Taiba's training hub in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammed's base in Bahawalpur — both linked to major terror attacks on Indian soil, including 26/11 and Pulwama.

