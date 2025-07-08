Brahma Chellaney slams Trump's Nobel nomination: 'An ironic spectacle...shows how far the award has fallen'

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney on Tuesday called out what he termed a growing absurdity around the Nobel Peace Prize, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated US President Donald Trump for the award. "The world's foremost militarists are now taking turns nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize - an ironic spectacle that highlights just how far this award has fallen,” Chellaney wrote on X.

Advertisement

"After Pakistan’s self-styled field marshal, Asim Munir, it is now Benjamin Netanyahu who has proposed Trump for the honor. In truth, Netanyahu himself could easily be a contender - if turning Gaza into rubble were a qualification for peace," he said.

The world’s foremost militarists are now taking turns nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize — an ironic spectacle that highlights just how far this award has fallen. After Pakistan’s self-styled field marshal, Asim Munir, it is now Benjamin Netanyahu who has proposed… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) July 8, 2025

Chellaney's remarks came shortly after Netanyahu, during a meeting with Trump at the White House, handed over a formal nomination letter recommending the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Advertisement

"I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee," Netanyahu said. "It’s the nomination of you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved. And you should get it."

Trump, visibly pleased, responded: "Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful. Thank you very much."

The meeting took place amid rising global scrutiny over Israel's military campaign in Gaza and growing calls for a ceasefire deal that secures the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The two leaders held a private dinner at the White House—their third face-to-face meeting this year.

Netanyahu praised Trump's role in global conflict resolution, stating: "He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other.” He also credited Trump’s “pursuit of peace and security," particularly in the Middle East, and described their joint efforts as “an extraordinary combination” to meet challenges and seize opportunities, referring to recent US military strikes against Iran.

Advertisement

Last month, Pakistan nominated Trump for the coveted peace prize. Islamabad said the US President should get Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis."

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for playing a crucial role in easing the conflict - despite Indian authorities disputing that.

The nomination came after Trump was asked about the Nobel and said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan and arranging a treaty he said would be signed to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.



