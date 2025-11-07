British national escapes immigration area at Delhi airport, triggering massive search

A major security breach unfolded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport when a British national, Fitz Patrick, managed to escape the immigration area after arriving from Bangkok on October 28. Scheduled for deportation to the UK via Thailand, Patrick slipped through authorities, sparking a massive search operation across the city, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

In a concerning security breach, a British national identified as Fitz Patrick fled the immigration area at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on October 28, shortly after arriving from Bangkok. Patrick, who was supposed to be deported to the United Kingdom via Thailand, evaded authorities before his formal processing could take place.

"A security lapse was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a British national, who was to be deported to the UK via Thailand, escaped from the immigration area and entered the city. Delhi Police and security agencies have launched a search operation and filed an FIR while questioning airline staff," a senior police officer said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which handles airport security, alongside the Bureau of Immigration and Delhi Police, has launched a joint operation to track down the fugitive. Authorities are reviewing airport CCTV footage to understand the events leading to the escape and identify any lapses in security protocols.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under relevant sections at the local police station, and search teams have been deployed to explore potential hideouts and exit points across the National Capital Region (NCR).

While the investigation into Patrick’s motives and background is ongoing, authorities are working quickly to locate him and resolve the security breach. Further details on his whereabouts and any other possible connections are still being verified.