Broken roads, non-functional street lights: Industry raises concerns in Greater Noida

Entrepreneurs in Greater Noida raised concerns over broken road patches, non-functional street lights and even being slapped with water bills despite no supply, among others, during a meeting of Udyog Bandhu with the local authority to discuss industry issues.

Hearing their concerns, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO NG Ravi Kumar assured them of resolving the issues shortly and on a priority, according to an official statement.

A meeting of Udyog Bandhu was held in the auditorium of Greater Noida Authority on Monday where entrepreneurs from the Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Authority areas participated.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, GNIDA Additional CEOs Medha Rupam, Soumya Srivastava and Annapurna Garg also attended the meeting.

"One by one the entrepreneurs presented the problems related to their industries before the authorities, district administration and police department officials. The entrepreneurs said there is a problem of street lights not working in industrial sectors. After evening the streets become dark. Roads are deteriorating in many sectors. Despite no water supply, the bill is generated continuously. There is a traffic problem at the Haldoni turn," according to the GNIDA statement.

"After hearing these problems, CEO Kumar instructed the ACEOs (Additional CEOs) to solve them immediately. Along with this, the senior manager of GNIDA has been given 10 days' time to solve the water supply problem," it added.

Kumar also said any allottee -- be it a farmer, entrepreneur or builder-buyer -- can come to the office and meet him at any time.

On the demand of entrepreneurs, the CEO assured to hold Udyog Bandhu meetings regularly, the statement said.