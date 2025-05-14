Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
BSF jawan who was in Pakistan’s custody handed over to India

BSF jawan who was in Pakistan’s custody handed over to India

“The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” said BSF after the jawan was handed over to India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 14, 2025 11:46 AM IST
BSF jawan who was in Pakistan’s custody handed over to IndiaBSF jawan returned to India by Pakistan (Representative image)

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw who was in Pakistan’s custody since April 23, has been handed over to India. The BSF said in a statement that Shaw was handed over to India at 10:30 am through the Attari border check post in Amritsar. 

BSF stated that Shaw is being debriefed after his handover. 

Advertisement

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, said the force. 

"With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF constable has become possible," said BSF. 

Shaw, a jawan of the 182nd Battalion, was detained by the Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab’s Ferozepur. 

The jawan on duty was stationed near the border fence. He was in uniform and was carrying his service rifle, when he moved towards a shaded area for some rest. In doing so, he had crossed into Pakistani territory, where he was apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers. 
 

Published on: May 14, 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today