Budget 2024: Ally TDP thanks Centre for Rs 15,000 crore package for Andhra Pradesh 

TDP's Nara Lokesh has thanked the Centre for announcing its support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. In a post on X in Telugu, Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, said: "Thanks to the central government which has announced that it will provide full support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Polavaram, Jeevanadi."

"On behalf of the people of the state, we express our gratitude to the NDA government for committing to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs.15 thousand crores in the budget," he added.

During the budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre had made efforts to fulfill the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. "We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said while presenting the Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman also stated that the central government is committed to financing and early completion of the crucial Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh as it facilitates food security in the country. "Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. This will facilitate our country's food security as well," she said.

The finance minister also said that funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways and roads. She announced additional allocation for capital investment on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Hyderabad Chennai Industrial Corridor.

"In the Koparthy node on the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Orvakal node on the Hyderabad Chennai Industrial Corridor, an additional allocation will be provided this year towards capital investment for economic growth," she said.

Sitharaman also acknowledged the need for giving grants to backward regions in the state as stated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. "Grants for backward regions of Rayalseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra as stated in the Act will be provided," she said.