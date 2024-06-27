'Building Ram Temple....': Amartya Sen jabs BJP on losing UP's Faizabad Lok Sabha seat

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for losing the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh despite building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at a massive cost outlay.

He also claimed that attempts were made to overshadow the country's true identity, while adding the poll results point to the fact that India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra'. In a setback to the saffron party, Samajwadi Party won from the seat in the recently conducted Lok Sabha elections 2024. Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad won from the seat against BJP's Lallu Singh by a margin of 54,567 votes.

"Building the Ram Temple spending so much money... to portray India as a 'Hindu Rashtra', which should not have happened in the country of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It shows an attempt to neglect India's true identity, and it must change," Sen was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He further expressed displeasure over the "continuation" of putting people behind bars without a proper trial even under the new dispensation. He mentioned that this is more in practice under the BJP government in comparison to the Congress regime.

“When I was young, many of my uncles and cousins were put in jail without trial. We had hoped that India would be free from this. Congress is also to blame for the fact that this did not stop. They didn't change it... But, this is more in practice under the present government,” the Nobel laureate said.

He also mentioned that the new Cabinet was similar to the previous one. “The ministers continue to hold similar portfolios. Despite a slight reshuffle, the politically powerful are still powerful,” he said.

The economist said there is a need to be politically open-minded, especially when India is a secular country with a secular Constitution. Amartya Sen also mentioned that unemployment was on the rise and sectors like primary education and primary healthcare were being neglected in India.