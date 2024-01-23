Bulldozer action in Mumbai's Mira Road day after procession to celebrate Ram Mandir attacked   

Two days after a clash was reported from Mumbai's Mira road, bulldozers razed illegal structures and encroachments in the Naya Nagar area. Reports suggest that the structures that were razed were of those who are accused of pelting stones on the procession that was carried out on Sunday.

In the Mira Road area, stones were pelted at a procession that was taken to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir on Sunday. The Municipal Corporation said the action was taken against illegal structures after instructions from the Maharashtra government.

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024



A cop present at the spot said that after the Jan 21 incident, the police registered an FIR and arrested 13 people on the same day. "We held a road march today to maintain peace in the area. The Corporation has launched a drive today against illegal encroachment. Keeping in mind the situation of the area, we have made heavy deployment (of police)."

VIDEO | Bulldozer action by authorities in Mumbai's Mira Road area, where situation has been tense since Sunday following clashes between two communities after an alleged attack on a procession, which was taken out to mark the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/7NsJ1d1OKA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

A group of 10-12 people in cars and motorcycles had taken out a rally on Sunday night in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender, chanting slogans praising Lord Ram. The rally was taken ahead of the scheduled Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Another group objected to firecrackers being burst during the rally and a scuffle soon broke out between the two groups.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there will be "zero tolerance" against anyone who tried to disturb the law and order situation in the state. He said the police were instructed to take the strictest action against the culprits. "13 have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too," Fadnavis said.