Feedback

'Bullish on SBI stock': Bull enters SBI branch in UP’s Unnao, triggers a meme fest

Former UP CMr Akhilesh Yadav joked that the bull must have been told of getting Rs 15 lakh that PM Modi promised ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections

A bull's presence at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Uttar Pradesh sparked a meme fest as the undated video went viral on social media. The 30-second video, which is said to be from Unnao, has led social media users to come up with hilarious theories about bull's presence at the bank.

What more, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also chimed in to take a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led state government and Narendra Modi-led Central government.

In a post in Hindi on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Yadav said, "What is the mistake of the Saand, someone must have said that the BJP is giving Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account…so, it too must have reached the bank under confusion and misguidance."

The Samajwadi Party chief's remarks were in reference to PM Modi's 2014 campaign promise of transferring Rs 15 lakh to bank accounts of people as he would bring back black money stashed away abroad by corrupt Indians.

Meanwhile, some netizens joked that presence of the bull is a 'bullish' signal for the SBI stock. Some others said in jest that the bull's posture suggests its waiting for the SBI staff to "return from their lunch".

Industralist Harsh Goenka said, "STOCK TIP: Buy SBI : bull run."

In the video, the bank customers could be seen avoiding the bull's gaze until the security person made sure the animal left the bank premises.

Published on: Jan 11, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
