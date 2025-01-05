Rs 96 lakh on curtains, Rs 67 lakh on marbles: CAG's findings on Kejriwal CM residence out

The cost of renovating the official residence of then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flag Staff escalated from initial estimates of Rs 7.91 crore to Rs 33.66 crores upon completion in 2022, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, citing findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Key expenditures highlighted in the audit report include Rs 96 lakh on curtains, Rs 39 lakh on kitchen equipment, Rs 20.34 lakh on a TV console, Rs 18.52 lakh on gym equipment, Rs 16.27 lakh on silk carpets, and Rs 4.8 lakh on a minibar. Additionally, Rs 66.89 lakh was spent on marble stone for walls, far exceeding the initial budget of Rs 20 lakh, while floor tile costs rose from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

The built-up area of the premises increased by 36 per cent during construction, expanding from 1,397 square meters to 1,905 square meters, contributing to the cost escalation, the report said.

The CAG report, signed by Murmu shortly before leaving office on November 20, 2024, is yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. The CAG reportedly cites "irregularities" by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the remodelling of the existing ground-floor accommodation and the construction of an additional storey.

The CAG highlighted “doubtful” selection of consultants, frequent revisions to project estimates, and the inclusion of items with higher specifications than approved. A significant portion — Rs 18.88 crore — was spent on “items of superior specification, artistic, antique, and ornamental items,” categorised by the PWD as “extra items", IE reported.

According to the report, the audit includes annexures listing 198 civil and 40 electrical "extra" components, with five revised estimates submitted between September 2020 and June 2022. The fifth estimate, dated June 2022, detailed additional costs of Rs 5.07 crore for artistic and ornamental work, Rs 48.27 lakh for designer accessories, and Rs 1.97 crore for marble work, exceeding the October 2021 provisional estimate.

The audit report also raised questions about the tendering process, noting that tenders were invited in October 2020 from five contractors, but only three submitted bids. The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, despite concerns over the suitability of the contractors shortlisted by the PWD.

The CAG noted that several contractors had previously worked on unrelated projects, such as classrooms and park development, lacking relevant experience in VIP area construction.

Additional costs for the attached staff block and camp office were flagged, with "inflated" preliminary estimates of Rs 3.86 crore. Items such as sanitary fittings, furniture, and gym equipment amounting to Rs 1.87 crore were categorised as “extra items” under the staff block and camp office construction.

The CAG also criticised the Delhi government for its reluctance to submit required documents. It stated that, in the absence of supply vouchers and challans, the authenticity of materials supplied and their rates could not be verified.