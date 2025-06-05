Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Calcutta HC grants interim bail to Sharmishtha Panoli, asks cops to ensure 22-yr-old influencer's safety

Calcutta HC grants interim bail to Sharmishtha Panoli, asks cops to ensure 22-yr-old influencer's safety

The court has instructed Kolkata Police to act on the petition filed by the influencer regarding threats to her safety. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025 2:52 PM IST
Calcutta HC grants interim bail to Sharmishtha Panoli, asks cops to ensure 22-yr-old influencer's safetyThe influencer has also been directed to furnish a bail bond of ₹10,000.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Sharmishtha Panoli, the 22-year-old law student and influencer who was arrested for posting a video with communal comments on social media.

The court has instructed Kolkata Police to act on the petition filed by the influencer regarding threats to her safety. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

As part of the bail conditions, Sharmishtha has been barred from leaving India without prior permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The influencer has also been directed to furnish a bail bond of ₹10,000.

Pune law student Panoli was arrested in Gurugram for a deleted video causing religious outrage, and her remanded custody has been extended until June 13.

Published on: Jun 5, 2025 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today