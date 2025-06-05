Calcutta HC grants interim bail to Sharmishtha Panoli, asks cops to ensure 22-yr-old influencer's safety

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Sharmishtha Panoli, the 22-year-old law student and influencer who was arrested for posting a video with communal comments on social media.

The court has instructed Kolkata Police to act on the petition filed by the influencer regarding threats to her safety.

As part of the bail conditions, Sharmishtha has been barred from leaving India without prior permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The influencer has also been directed to furnish a bail bond of ₹10,000.

Pune law student Panoli was arrested in Gurugram for a deleted video causing religious outrage, and her remanded custody has been extended until June 13.