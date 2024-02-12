'Can Modi guarantee Nitish Kumar won't flip again': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacks BJP-JDU govt

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday criticised Nitish Kumar for switching alliances and joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), despite previously severing ties with the NDA in 2022 to join the Mahagathbandhan with Lalu Yadav's RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

He questioned Kumar's decision and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could guarantee that Nitish Kumar would not change alliances again. Yadav was speaking in the Bihar Assembly during the floor test of the NDA government in the state.

"You had then said that we are leaving the NDA because attempts were being made to break our party.. can (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar won't flip again," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Not only this, he also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Bharat Ratna award as a bargaining chip for votes. He referred to the award being conferred to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur this year as an example of this alleged deal-making.

"I am happy that Karpoori Thakur got (Bharat Ratna)... They (BJP) have made Bharat Ratna a deal. Deal with us and we will give you Bharat Ratna...," Yadav noted.

Yadav also expressed his disappointment at Nitish Kumar for abandoning the 'Mahagathbandhan'. In the assembly, Yadav also criticised Nitish Kumar's frequent changes of alliances and questioned his trustworthiness.

Kumar has switched alliances five times since 2013, remaining the Chief Minister throughout. Yadav also used the Ramayana context to criticise Kumar, comparing him to the character Dashrath who sent his son to the forest due to external pressures.

"Maybe he had compulsions, just like King Dasrath had when he sent Ram to the forest. Dasrath never wanted that, but Kaikeyi did. We want you to remain the Chief Minister and fulfil the promises you made. But also identify the Kaikeyi around you," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav's volley of remarks, however, did not go down without a counter attack by Kumar. Nitish Kumar said in his remarks ahead of the floor test that there has been significant development in Bihar since 2005, when he assumed power.

He further accused Tejashwi Yadav's party of failing to serve the people of Bihar.

"Since 2005, when I got into power, there has been significant development in Bihar. Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do? There used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. But when I came to power, these conflicts stopped," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Nitish Kumar won the floor test in the assembly on Monday with 129 votes. Opposition parties, including the RJD walked out of the Assembly before the voting. At least 5 RJD MLAs defected and voted for Nitish Kumar. Kumar oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time last month, following his break with the RJD to form a government with the BJP.

(With agency inputs)

