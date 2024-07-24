Can’t name every state in every Budget: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on criticism of favouring Bihar, Andhra 

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her intervention in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, stated that it is not possible to name every state in every budget. Just because a state is not named, does not mean that they are not reaping the benefits of central government schemes, said the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman’s remarks at the Upper House comes after the Opposition criticised the Union Budget 2024 for favouring two states – Bihar and Andhra Pradesh – as their chief ministers Nitish Kumar- and Chandrababu Naidu-led parties are providing crucial support to the BJP-led NDA that forms the government at the centre.

“In every Budget, one doesn't get an opportunity to name every state of this country. For example, the Cabinet in June had taken a decision to set up a port on Vadhavan in Maharashtra. More than Rs 76,000 crores have been allocated for that. Maharashtra's name wasn't mentioned in the Vote on Account Budget in February, nor was it taken yesterday. Does it mean that Maharashtra got ignored?” she said.

Sitharaman said that the TMC also questioned the Union Budget 2024 and claimed that nothing has been allocated to West Bengal. She said that many schemes that were given by government in the last 10 years have not been implemented in the state.

“Bengal government should correct its course. If a particular state is not named in the speech, does it mean that schemes and programs of Government of India, the externally aided assistance which we get from the World Bank, ADB and other such institutions don't go to these states? They go as per the routine,” she said.

“This is a deliberate attempt of the Opposition parties, led by the Congress, to give an impression to people that nothing has been given to their states. This is an outrageous allegation. I would challenge the Congress party for all the budget speeches that they have delivered - have they named all the states of the country?” she said.

This comes as INDIA Bloc MPs on Wednesday walked out of the Lok Sabha protesting alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in Union Budget 2024. As soon as the House convened, opposition members attempted to raise concerns about budgetary allocations.

Speaker Om Birla cautioned them against disrupting the Question Hour, urging all members to adhere to parliamentary traditions. He criticised the opposition for disrupting proceedings in a planned manner. Following their inability to raise the issue, opposition members staged a walkout.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises and called the Union Budget 2024 an "assault on the sanctity of India's federal structure".