CBFC gets new 18-member panel: Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi among members

The reconstitution comes after the previous board, constituted in August 2017, continued beyond its original three-year term as members remained in office until their successors were appointed.

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Full list of new CBFC members

The 18-member board comprises:

Vinod Anupam Manoj Joshi Abhishek Jain Ricky Kej Priyadarshan Suniel Shetty Hans Raj Hans Supriya Yarlagadda Yatindra Mishra Roopali Ganguly Preity Zinta Neela Madhab Panda Pankaj Tripathi Prosenjit Chatterjee Pallavi Joshi Nishigandha Wad Waman Kendre Ramesh Patange

The government has reconstituted the board under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

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Two members retained from previous board

The newly constituted panel also retains theatre director Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange, who were members of the previous CBFC board.

The Government of India has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with immediate effect. The reconstituted CBFC comprises the following 18 members:



Vinod Anupam

Manoj Joshi

Abhishek Jain

Ricky Kej

Priyadarshan

Suniel Shetty

Hansraj Hans

Supriya Yarlagadda… pic.twitter.com/pQOJepE4jw — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026

The outgoing board had included names such as actor Vidya Balan, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, former footballer Mihir Bhutia, actor Gautami Tadimalla, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar, filmmaker T S Nagabharana and filmmaker Naresh Chandra Lal.

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Pallavi Joshi, Roopali Ganguly among notable names

Pallavi Joshi, who has been inducted into the new board, was among the producers and cast members of The Kashmir Files, directed by her husband Vivek Agnihotri.

Television actor Roopali Ganguly, known for shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa, is also part of the new panel.

The CBFC is the statutory body responsible for examining and certifying films for public exhibition in India. Under the current certification framework, films are examined according to the provisions of the Cinematograph Act and the 2024 certification rules.

Separately, Shashi Shekhar Vempati was appointed CBFC chairperson in May 2026 for a three-year term after Prasoon Joshi stepped down following his appointment as chairman of Prasar Bharati.

(With inputs from ANI)