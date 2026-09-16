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'We hope he's not acting here': Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks' respite in ₹5 crore cheque bounce case

'We hope he's not acting here': Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks' respite in ₹5 crore cheque bounce case

It extended his protection from surrender till October 5, asked for his passport and flagged doubts over his conduct.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:16 AM IST
'We hope he's not acting here': Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks' respite in ₹5 crore cheque bounce caseThe Supreme Court gave Rajpal Yadav a last opportunity to deposit Rs 5 crore in seven cheque dishonour cases.
SUMMARY
  • A three-judge bench heard Yadav's plea against conviction and jail term
  • His lawyer sought two weeks to meet the court's deposit condition
  • Counsel said property sale plans would help arrange the required amount

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav received a brief reprieve from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as the court granted him a “last opportunity” to deposit ₹5 crore with the Court Registry in connection with seven cheque dishonour cases. The court also extended his interim protection from surrender until October 5, Live Law reported.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing Yadav’s plea challenging his conviction and three-month jail sentence in the cheque-bounce cases ordered by the Delhi High Court. The court had earlier protected him from surrendering on the condition that he deposit ₹5 crore with the Registry.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Yadav, sought two weeks’ time to comply with the deposit condition. Yadav’s counsel told the court that the actor currently had no money but intended to make the deposit. He submitted that Yadav had some property and that his mother owned immovable property which he proposed to sell to raise the amount.

“Kindly grant him some breathing time,” the counsel said, adding that the defence would return with a concrete proposal, including a draft of at least ₹2 crore. At this stage, CJI Surya Kant remarked, “He is an actor in Bollywood. We hope he is not acting here also.” The Chief Justice further observed that Yadav’s past conduct did not inspire confidence.

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“As a last opportunity two weeks’ time is granted to honor the order. Post the matter thereafter,” the CJI said. The court directed that the exemption granted to Yadav from surrendering would continue until October 5. However, it directed him to submit his passport for now. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 5 in Rajpal Naurang Yadav and another v. M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, SLP(Crl) 16923/2026.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:16 AM IST
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