'We hope he's not acting here': Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks' respite in ₹5 crore cheque bounce case

During Tuesday’s hearing, Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Yadav, sought two weeks’ time to comply with the deposit condition. Yadav’s counsel told the court that the actor currently had no money but intended to make the deposit. He submitted that Yadav had some property and that his mother owned immovable property which he proposed to sell to raise the amount.

“Kindly grant him some breathing time,” the counsel said, adding that the defence would return with a concrete proposal, including a draft of at least ₹2 crore. At this stage, CJI Surya Kant remarked, “He is an actor in Bollywood. We hope he is not acting here also.” The Chief Justice further observed that Yadav’s past conduct did not inspire confidence.

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“As a last opportunity two weeks’ time is granted to honor the order. Post the matter thereafter,” the CJI said. The court directed that the exemption granted to Yadav from surrendering would continue until October 5. However, it directed him to submit his passport for now. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 5 in Rajpal Naurang Yadav and another v. M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, SLP(Crl) 16923/2026.