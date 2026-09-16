'We hope he's not acting here': Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks' respite in ₹5 crore cheque bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav received a brief reprieve from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as the court granted him a “last opportunity” to deposit ₹5 crore with the Court Registry in connection with seven cheque dishonour cases. The court also extended his interim protection from surrender until October 5, Live Law reported.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing Yadav’s plea challenging his conviction and three-month jail sentence in the cheque-bounce cases ordered by the Delhi High Court. The court had earlier protected him from surrendering on the condition that he deposit ₹5 crore with the Registry.